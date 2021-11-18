UrduPoint.com

Five Hotels Sealed Over Dengue Larvae

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:45 PM

District administration teams raided and sealed five hotels over dengue larvae on Thursday in Ali Pur

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration teams raided and sealed five hotels over dengue larvae on Thursday in Ali Pur.

Official sources said Health department teams led by District Administration officials launched anti-dengue surveillance drive at various places of the city.

Five hotels including Jumrood hotel and others were temporarily sealed over dengue larvae.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza said that the checking drive regarding dengue was underway across the district.

He said that there were threats of spreading dengue due to weather change and urged the citizens to adopt preventive measures.

He warned that heavy fines would be imposed along with sealing of building over dengue larvae.

