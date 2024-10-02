Five Houses Burgled In A Day At Alipur
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Thieves stole away cash, jewellery and other valuables from five houses in separate incidents reported at Alipur city on Wednesday.
According to police sources, thieves broke into the house of Nadeem resident of Madina Chowk Fateh Pur road in premises of Seetpur police station on Tuesday late night and took away goats from the house.
The criminals stole away cash Rs 260,000, jewellery, cloths and other valuables from the house of Abdul Ghafoor.
Another house was targeted in the same night, where the thieves took away cash and other valuables from Javed’s house while two other houses have also been burgled in the area.
The local people staged protest against the rising criminal activities in the area and demanded of regional police officer Dera Ismail Khan to ensure stern action against criminals.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest three for torturing two men1 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures1 minute ago
-
Advisor Wafaqi Mohtasib calls for sharing of experiences to mutual advantage1 minute ago
-
District administration launches crackdown against illegal filling stations11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding electricity12 minutes ago
-
Amir Maqam visits home of martyr child 'Iqtidar' in Swabi for condolences12 minutes ago
-
Anjuman Tajiran Sindh felicitates newly body of SITE association21 minutes ago
-
Agriculture experts emphasize increased focus on Maize cultivation and research21 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to activate MERC 1122 for medical aid to people: Says DG31 minutes ago
-
18-member Chinese delegation visits Takht Bhai archaeological site31 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct grand search and combing operation across district32 minutes ago
-
'Friends of Police' student delegation visits PSCA32 minutes ago