Five Houses Burgled In A Day At Alipur

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Thieves stole away cash, jewellery and other valuables from five houses in separate incidents reported at Alipur city on Wednesday.

According to police sources, thieves broke into the house of Nadeem resident of Madina Chowk Fateh Pur road in premises of Seetpur police station on Tuesday late night and took away goats from the house.

The criminals stole away cash Rs 260,000, jewellery, cloths and other valuables from the house of Abdul Ghafoor.

Another house was targeted in the same night, where the thieves took away cash and other valuables from Javed’s house while two other houses have also been burgled in the area.

The local people staged protest against the rising criminal activities in the area and demanded of regional police officer Dera Ismail Khan to ensure stern action against criminals.

