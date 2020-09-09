UrduPoint.com
Five Houses Put Under Micro Lockdown After Positive COVID-19 Cases In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:45 PM

The district administration on Wednesday announced to put five houses under mirco lockdown for ten days starting from 1230 hours (midnight) on September 9 after reporting of positive coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday announced to put five houses under mirco lockdown for ten days starting from 1230 hours (midnight) on September 9 after reporting of positive coronavirus cases.

The notification issued says that due to reporting of cases of COVID-19 positive cases and keeping bin view recommendations of health authorities through DHO Mardan , the following localities of the district have been identified as area to be out under micro lockdown.

The five houses from which positive cases were reported are located in Rustam, Takat Bhai and Mardan city.

No entry to and exit from the identified localities/houses will be permitted except those supplying essential commodities and persons responsible for delivery of essential services especially health professionals.

The district Heath Officer to ensure provision vof health services to residents of lockdown localities.

