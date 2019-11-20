UrduPoint.com
Five Housing Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:59 PM

Five housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

During an ongoing operation against illegal housing colonies,Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) team sealed five housing colonies and demolished structures in Tallianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) -:During an ongoing operation against illegal housing colonies,Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) team sealed five housing colonies and demolished structures in Tallianwala.

Official spokesperson here on Wednesday said that the team during inspection found five illegal colonies set up in chak no 219-RB.

The team demolished all types of constructions.The colonies included Mumtaz City, Pearl Valley, Safe Homes, Tallianwala Valley and Azafi Abadi Tallianwala Road.

