UrduPoint.com

Five Hurt As Passenger Van Overturned

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Five hurt as passenger van overturned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :At least five persons including four females sustained injuries as a passenger van turned turtle after hitting by tractor trolley near 16 Pull Dunya Pur Road here on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van was going to Dunyapur from Multan and suddenly hit a tractor trolley due to over speeding and turned turtle.

As a result, five passengers including five females and one male sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first-aid.

The injured included Hanifan Bibi w/o Judge Ali, Muhammad Aqeel s/o Muhammad Saeed, Ali Hamza and others.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Road Male Van From

Recent Stories

SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset mana ..

SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset management industry

7 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi Intern ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

7 minutes ago
 DFWAC takes part in seminar on combatting violence ..

DFWAC takes part in seminar on combatting violence against women

8 minutes ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of Australia revi ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of Australia review bilateral ties

37 minutes ago
 Fortress Management and Mubadala to acquire Fortre ..

Fortress Management and Mubadala to acquire Fortress Investment Group

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah International Ai ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah International Airport

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.