Five hurt as passenger van overturned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :At least five persons including four females sustained injuries as a passenger van turned turtle after hitting by tractor trolley near 16 Pull Dunya Pur Road here on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van was going to Dunyapur from Multan and suddenly hit a tractor trolley due to over speeding and turned turtle.

As a result, five passengers including five females and one male sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first-aid.

The injured included Hanifan Bibi w/o Judge Ali, Muhammad Aqeel s/o Muhammad Saeed, Ali Hamza and others.