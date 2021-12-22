Five hurt in a road accident in burewala

Five persons sustained injuries in a road mishap as a local van hit with a speeding truck at Jhok Yasean in Gagu Mandi police limits on Wednesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Five persons sustained injuries in a road mishap as a local van hit with a speeding truck at Jhok Yasean in Gagu Mandi police limits on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was heading to Burewala from Gagu Mandi when a speeding truck which was coming from opposite side collided with it.

resulted in five passengers sustained injuries.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to (THQ) Burewala for necessary treatment. The injured were identified as Arslan ,Amjed, Furqaan,Touheed, and Naeem.