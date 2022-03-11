Five hurt in Kirdegap road mishap

At least five people were injured in a road mishap near Kirdegap area of Mastung on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :At least five people were injured in a road mishap near Kirdegap area of Mastung on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way home in a car from Quetta when it hit a bridge due to over-speeding.

As a result, five people sustained injuries on the spot.

Levies force, on information, reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified as Talib, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Imran, Fazal and Hameedullah.

Levies force has registered a case.