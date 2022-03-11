UrduPoint.com

Five Hurt In Kirdegap Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Five hurt in Kirdegap road mishap

At least five people were injured in a road mishap near Kirdegap area of Mastung on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :At least five people were injured in a road mishap near Kirdegap area of Mastung on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way home in a car from Quetta when it hit a bridge due to over-speeding.

As a result, five people sustained injuries on the spot.

Levies force, on information, reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified as Talib, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Imran, Fazal and Hameedullah.

Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Road Car Mastung SITE From

Recent Stories

'Get the hell out': Wave of anti-Russian sentiment ..

'Get the hell out': Wave of anti-Russian sentiment in Europe

44 seconds ago
 33 criminals held with drugs, weapons

33 criminals held with drugs, weapons

45 seconds ago
 Punjab Culture Day to be observed on Monday

Punjab Culture Day to be observed on Monday

47 seconds ago
 Security agencies conduct drill before Pakistan - ..

Security agencies conduct drill before Pakistan - Australia test match

51 seconds ago
 Police arrested a suspect in injured condition

Police arrested a suspect in injured condition

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister honestly working for country's welf ..

Prime Minister honestly working for country's welfare: Zarqa

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>