Five hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :At least five persons including four family members sustained injuries due to collision between car and motorcycles near Qasba Baseera DG Khan road on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a car and two motorcycles collided each other due to wrong turn near Noor Kubra Baseera area DG Khan road in which five people sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District headquarters hospital after providing first-aid.

The injured were identified as Imran his wife Aneela, Sawera, Subhan and Muhammad Shafiq.