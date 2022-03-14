UrduPoint.com

Five Hurt In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 10:03 PM

At least five persons were injured on early Monday morning as a result of collision between two passenger vans near Sanawa bypass which falls under the jurisdiction of Sanawa police

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :At least five persons were injured on early Monday morning as a result of collision between two passenger vans near Sanawa bypass which falls under the jurisdiction of Sanawa police.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger van No.

3642 LHR was heading to Muzaffargarh from Sanawa, when it reached near Sanawa bypass it collided with another passenger van which was coming from the opposite side. As a result, Nadeem, Aslam, Iqbal, Nouman and Shahid sustained injuries. Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital for necessary treatment, while the police have started investigations into the incident.

