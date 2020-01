KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::At least five persons sustained injuries due to a collision between a coaster, a motorcycle, a car and a rickshaw near Pul-14 Jehanian on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the vehicles collided due to over-speeding in which five people sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Civil Hospital.