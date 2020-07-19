Five hurt in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Five persons including a woman sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near Musa Wirk Mian Channu on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two motorcycles collided near Musa Wirk Mian Channu due to over speeding.

As a result, five people including Salman, Imam, Ameeran bibi and Nadeem sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /slm-sak