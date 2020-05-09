Five hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

Atleast five persons including a woman sustained injuries due to collision between car and truck near Peerowal on Saturday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Atleast five persons including a woman sustained injuries due to collision between car and truck near Peerowal on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a car was going to Multan from Lahore when it collided with a truck near Peerowal.

As a result, Robina Bibi, Tariq Naveed, Irfan Ahmed, Hakeemullah and Muhammad Farooq hailing from Lahore sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

