Five Hurt In Road Mishap In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:55 PM

Five hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

Atleast five persons including a woman sustained injuries due to collision between car and truck near Peerowal on Saturday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Atleast five persons including a woman sustained injuries due to collision between car and truck near Peerowal on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a car was going to Multan from Lahore when it collided with a truck near Peerowal.

As a result, Robina Bibi, Tariq Naveed, Irfan Ahmed, Hakeemullah and Muhammad Farooq hailing from Lahore sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /sak1230 hrs

