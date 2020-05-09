Five Hurt In Road Mishap In Khanewal
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:55 PM
Atleast five persons including a woman sustained injuries due to collision between car and truck near Peerowal on Saturday
KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Atleast five persons including a woman sustained injuries due to collision between car and truck near Peerowal on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, a car was going to Multan from Lahore when it collided with a truck near Peerowal.
As a result, Robina Bibi, Tariq Naveed, Irfan Ahmed, Hakeemullah and Muhammad Farooq hailing from Lahore sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.
APP /sak1230 hrs