Five hurt in two road incidents

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Atleast five persons sustained injuries due to two separate road accidents occurred on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a car collided with an electric pole near Mianwali Hotel national highway in which three persons sustained injuries.

The injured were included Qasim, Zafar and Waryam residents of Lodhran.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

In another incident, two persons Ilyas and Nouman residents of 103/15-L sustained injuries as motor rickshaw overturned due to over speeding near 59 pull Mian Channu.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Khanewal.

APP /qbs-sak