Five Hurt Over Brawl Between Two Groups

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Five hurt over brawl between two groups

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :At least five persons sustained injuries due to a brawl between two groups allegedly over land dispute in Kot Rab Nawaz here on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, two groups started quarrelling over land dispute in which bricks and sticks were used by both sides and five persons sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first-aid to the injured.

The injured were identified as Shahbaz, Junaid, Allah Nawaz, Muhammad Shahid and Nawaz.

