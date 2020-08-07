UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Hurt Over Brawl Between Two Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Five hurt over brawl between two groups

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :At least five persons sustained injuries due to brawl between two groups near Hasmat Mirali Khooh Moolaywala Kabirwala on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two groups started quarrelling over some old enmity and used weapons,sticks and stones on each other in Kabirwala area.

A person sustained bullet injuries while four others got injuries by sticks and others.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Kabirwala after providing first aid.

APP /qbs-sak1120 hrs

Related Topics

Injured Kabirwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases worldwide top 19 million; United St ..

26 minutes ago

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

30 minutes ago

‘Immediate UN humanitarian assistance’ mobiliz ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 7, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.