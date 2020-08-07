Five hurt over brawl between two groups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :At least five persons sustained injuries due to brawl between two groups near Hasmat Mirali Khooh Moolaywala Kabirwala on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two groups started quarrelling over some old enmity and used weapons,sticks and stones on each other in Kabirwala area.

A person sustained bullet injuries while four others got injuries by sticks and others.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Kabirwala after providing first aid.

