Five hurt over land dispute in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as five people sustained injuries in clash between two groups over land dispute at Spiny Road area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, two rival groups attacked at each other after developing land dispute between them at Killi Shekh Hussaini near Spiny Road.

As a consequence, five of them suffered wounds and were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.

The identity of victims could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

arb.