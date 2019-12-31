UrduPoint.com
Five Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Employees Injured In Armed Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:54 PM

Five employees, including Sub Divisional Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) were injured in an armed attack on Tuesday at Khanzada colony in Kotri town

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Five employees, including Sub Divisional Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) were injured in an armed attack on Tuesday at Khanzada colony in Kotri town.

HESCO team of Shahbaz Sub-Division was conducting operation against electricity thieves and illegal connections in the area where a group of people armed with pistols, iron rods and sticks attacked on them.

As a result of which Sub Divisional Officer Riaz Arbab, Qadir Sahito, Zaheer Ahmed Mughul, Raz Muhammad and Muqabil Pathan have received serious injuries.

According to the reports, the injured HESCO employees were shifted to Taluka Hospital Kotri for medical assistance after incident.

The Chief Executive Officer HESCO Abdul Haq Memon, after receiving information, rushed to Kotri hospital and inquired after health of the injured employees.

The Executive Engineer HESCO Kotri Ghulam Qadir Tunio said case would be registered against 50 attackers at Kotri Police station in which Shahid, Asad Khanzada, Govind, Vishal, Ameer, Kamran and others were nominated.

HESCO Chief Abdul Haq Memon condemned the incident and said employees were the part of his family therefore they would not be let alone.

