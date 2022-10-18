UrduPoint.com

Five IIUI Faculty Members Among Top 2% World Scientists

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Five IIUI faculty members among top 2% world scientists

In the evaluation sheet of the top two percent researchers of the world prepared by Stanford University California, five faculty members of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) have been ranked among the best researchers in the 'World Ranking Top 2% Scientists' list, 2022

In the evaluation sheet of the top two percent researchers of the world prepared by Stanford University California, five faculty members of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) have been ranked among the best researchers in the 'World Ranking Top 2% Scientists' list, 2022.

According to a press release, the Stanford University every year releases its global list that represents the top 2% of Scientists over 100,000 top-scientists in various disciplines in October.

The five IIUI professors include 4 professors from Department of Mathematics Dr. Rahmat Ellahi, Dr.

Ahmad Zeeshan, Dr. Nasir Ali and Dr. Tahir Mehmood. The fifth Faculty member is Dr. Abdul Rasheed from International Institute of Islamic Economics (IIIE).

IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi have felicitated the faculty members on this achievement.

Lauding the efforts of the faculty members, they said this milestone of university's success will help in improving ranking and it will also be a source of achieving its lofty goal of academic excellence.

IIUI leadership also assured full support for constructive research and faculty's steps for betterment in the field of academic excellence.

