Five Illegal Arm Holders Apprehended
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:39 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Friday.
According to police spokesman, Waris Khan Police recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from Mahmood.
Similarly, Sadiqabad Police recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from Ayan.
While, Mandra Police recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from Shaban.
Following operation, Dhamyal Police recovered 01 rifle 12-bore from Israr. Kallar Syedan Police recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from Rizwan.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police team and said that all legal measures are being taken against those possessing illegal weapons.
