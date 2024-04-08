Open Menu

Five Illegal Arm Holders Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Five illegal arm holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Waris Khan police held Abdul Wahab and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police nabbed Ali Abbas and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his custody and one pistol 30 bore was recovered from Ghulam Yaha while one pistol 30 bore was recovered from Abdul Wahab.

Following the operation, Jatali police recovered one pistol 30 bore from Ameer Anwar.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that strict action will be continued against the illegal arms holders and criminal elements.

Related Topics

Police Progress Saddar Criminals From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

2 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

3 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

4 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

22 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan