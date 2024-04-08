Five Illegal Arm Holders Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.
Waris Khan police held Abdul Wahab and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Similarly, Saddar Wah police nabbed Ali Abbas and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his custody and one pistol 30 bore was recovered from Ghulam Yaha while one pistol 30 bore was recovered from Abdul Wahab.
Following the operation, Jatali police recovered one pistol 30 bore from Ameer Anwar.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that strict action will be continued against the illegal arms holders and criminal elements.
