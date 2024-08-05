Open Menu

Five Illegal Arm Holders Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Five illegal arm holders arrested

Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Naseerabad police held Ahsan Afzal and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from Zahoor.

Similarly, Airport police nabbed Abdul Rauf and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody. While, Saddar Barooni police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Muneeb Ali.

Following operation, Kalar Syedan police held Zulfikar and recovered 01 rifle 12 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams and said that strict action will be taken against those who were carrying illegal arms.

