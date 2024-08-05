Five Illegal Arm Holders Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.
According to police spokesman, Naseerabad police held Ahsan Afzal and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from Zahoor.
Similarly, Airport police nabbed Abdul Rauf and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody. While, Saddar Barooni police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Muneeb Ali.
Following operation, Kalar Syedan police held Zulfikar and recovered 01 rifle 12 bore from his possession.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations commended police teams and said that strict action will be taken against those who were carrying illegal arms.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar7 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father7 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI8 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki9 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II9 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon9 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..9 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar9 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal9 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops9 hours ago