Five Illegal Arm Holders Arrested
September 07, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.
According to police spokesman, Civil Lines Police held two illegal arm holders identified as Riasat, Abdul Hanan and recovered 02 pistol 30 bore from their possession.
Similarly, Saddar Wah Police nabbed Muhammad Ali and confiscated 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody. While, Gujjar Khan Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Arsalan Sajid.
Following operation, Chakri Police recovered knife from Saqib.Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that crackdown will be continued against those who possessed illegal weapons.
