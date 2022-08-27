Five illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five arm holders and recovered illegal arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, New Town police arrested 03 arm holders identified as Ehtesham Shabbir, Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Ashan, and recovered 03 pistols of 30 from their possession.

Similarly, Sadder Wah police held Irfan and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

While, Kallar Syedan police arrested Haider Ali and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams said that actions will be continued against those who possesses illegal weapons.