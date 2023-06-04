UrduPoint.com

Five Illegal Arm Holders Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Five illegal arm holders booked

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and bullets from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.

Ganjmandi police arrested Hassan and recovered 01 rifle 12 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police held Sarfraz and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and the same police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Zul Qarnain.

While, Kalar Syedan police recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from Abdul Qadeer and the same police recovered 05 rounds of 30 bore from the accused Javed.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigations.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that indiscriminate action would be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Police Same Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

11 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditiona ..

ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditional Handcrafts&#039; competition

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City clinches Gold Award in City E Categ ..

Abu Dhabi City clinches Gold Award in City E Category, whilst Abu Dhabi Corniche ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber of Commerce concludes successful 5 ..

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce concludes successful 5-day trade mission to India

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.