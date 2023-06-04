Five illegal arm holders booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and bullets from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.

Ganjmandi police arrested Hassan and recovered 01 rifle 12 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police held Sarfraz and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and the same police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Zul Qarnain.

While, Kalar Syedan police recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from Abdul Qadeer and the same police recovered 05 rounds of 30 bore from the accused Javed.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigations.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that indiscriminate action would be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.