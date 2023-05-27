Five illegal arm holders nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Police have arretsed five illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and knife from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from Hussain and same police recovered knife from Zainab Similarly, Taxila police nabbed Azan and recovered 10 rounds of Kalashnikov from his possession and same police recovered rifle 12 bore from Aurangzeb.

While, Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from Iftikhar.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started an investigation.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action will be taken against illegal arms holders without any discrimination.