Five illegal arm holders nabbed during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Waris Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Faizan.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Khurrum and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol 30 bore from recovered from Wajid.

While, Naseerabad police nabbed Abid and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Following operation, Kahuta police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Shahroz.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP operations appreciated the performance of police team said ongoing crackdown will be accelerated against for possessing illegal weapons.