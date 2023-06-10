UrduPoint.com

Five Illegal Arms Holders Booked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Five illegal arms holders booked

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, City police held Waqar and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Ganjmandi police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ashiq.

While New Town police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Umair.

Following the operation, Civil Lines police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Arshad.

Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ayub.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that strict action will be taken against all those who were involved in carrying illegal weapons.

