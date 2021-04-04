UrduPoint.com
Five Illegal Bus Stands Sealed, 16 Vehicles Impounded Over SOPs Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) sealed five illegal bus stands and impounded 16 passenger vehicles over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Secretary RTA Hina Rehman alongwith her team launched a crackdown in the district and sealed five illegal bus stands of different transport companies. The transporters were using the stands without getting permission from the concerned departments, while violations of coronavirus SOPs were also notices at these stands.

Meanwhile, the RTA team also impounded 16 vehicles and imposed fine over Rs 30,000 on various others over SOPs violations.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Hina Rehman said that crackdown would continue against violators of SOPs on daily basis. She said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk by violating the SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

