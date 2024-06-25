Five illegal constructions, building sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) has demolished five illegal constructions and sealed a building during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

The enforcement team of MDA, launched a crackdown against illegal buildings and demolished three shops situated at Ghaus-Ul-Azam road near Nandla Chowk.

The team also demolished an under construction marriage situated at Northern Bypass near Faiz-e-Aam Chowk while an under-construction hotel in the same locality.

The enforcement team also sealed an illegal building during operation at Syedanwala Bypass. The team also demolished various illegal constructions at Model Town and Bosan Road causing hurdle in uninterrupted traffic flow.