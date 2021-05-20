Five illegal constructions demolished

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :District administration have demolished two marriage halls and three markets during a special operation against illegal constructions launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, a special anti-encroachment team led by Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar, launched an operation at Qadirpur Raan against illegal constructions.

The team demolished two marriage halls and three markets. The team also sealed one hotel and three markets during the operation which were constructed without legal approval by the concerned departments.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Adnan Badar said that crackdown against illegal constructions would continue without any discrimination. He said that these illegal constructions have been constructed without legal approval and were being used for commercial purpose.