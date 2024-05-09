Five Illegal Fuel Agencies Sealed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Five illegal fuel agencies were sealed in various areas of the city on Thursday.
According to official sources, Instructor Civil Defence Muhammad Bilal teams visited markets
and bazaars of the city, and sealed five oil agencies.
Cases were registered against the violators.
