Five illegal gasoline agencies sealed in Chakwal

(@imziishan)

As many as five illegal gasoline and diesel agencies have been sealed in Tehsil Talagang district Chakwal here on Thursday

CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as five illegal gasoline and diesel agencies have been sealed in Tehsil Talagang district Chakwal here on Thursday.

As per details, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Abdul Sattar, the district committee headed by Civil Defence Officer Chakwal Aqeel Alam Khan conducted raid at various location in Tehsil Talagan and sealed five gasoline and diesel agencies involved in illegal business.

The district committee has warned the owners of agencies to close their illegal business, otherwise local administration will take stern action against them.

\378