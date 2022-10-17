Five illegal housing colonies, one commercial plaza sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration has sealed five illegal housing colonies and one commercial plaza constructed without getting map approval and paying taxes to the departments' concerned on Monday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed five illegal housing colonies and one commercial plaza constructed without getting map approval and paying taxes to the departments' concerned on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Vehari Safdar Hussain Virk, the municipal department Burewala under the supervision of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Wahla and Municipal Planning Officer Mian Ejaz Iqbal launched an operation in the area. The team identified five housing colonies including Yasin Garden, Rehman Villas, Pine Garden, Gulashan-e-Noor and Gulshan-e-Maqbool established without getting proper map approval and paying due taxes.

The team also sealed a commercial plaza constructed without legal permission by the quarters concerned.

In a statement issued here on Monday, DC Vehari Safdar Hussain Virk said that no one would be allowed to loot citizens through their illegal business.

He said that illegal housing colonies and commercial buildings would be sealed under zero tolerance policy.