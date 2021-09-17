UrduPoint.com

Five Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Fri 17th September 2021

Five illegal housing colonies sealed

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five illegal colonies in Tandlianwala and demolished their structures and sales offices on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five illegal colonies in Tandlianwala and demolished their structures and sales offices on Friday.

FDA spokesman said here Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya along with the enforcement team conducted raid in Tandlianwala and found five colonies--Gulberg City, Lyallpur City, Paradise Valley, Sun City-II and Sadiq Town,developed illegally without completing code requirement and prior permission from the concerned department.

The team sealed premises and demolished their illegal structures and sales offices.

FDA officer warned developers of these colonies to get their schemes legalized before selling any plot in it, otherwise, they would be sent behind the bars.

