Five illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five illegal housing colonies in different parts of Faisalabad.

FDA spokesman said on Sunday that FDA enforcement team under supervision of Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya conducted raids and found five illegal colonies including Kiran Valley, JM Valley, Royal Palm City, Liaqat Town and Mud City at Millat road and demolished their advertising and sale offices along with boundary walls and other constructions.

FDA warned developers of illegal housing schemes to get approval first and then start sale of plots in any the colony. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them, he added.