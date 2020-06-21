UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:40 PM

Five illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five illegal housing colonies in different parts of Faisalabad.

FDA spokesman said on Sunday that FDA enforcement team under supervision of Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya conducted raids and found five illegal colonies including Kiran Valley, JM Valley, Royal Palm City, Liaqat Town and Mud City at Millat road and demolished their advertising and sale offices along with boundary walls and other constructions.

FDA warned developers of illegal housing schemes to get approval first and then start sale of plots in any the colony. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sale Sunday Housing

Recent Stories

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

2 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

11 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.