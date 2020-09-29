Five illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) during a crackdown, sealed five illegal colonies and demolished their offices and constructions, on Tuesday

Enforcement team, supervised by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, during checking of legal status of the colonies found five colonies illegal.

The colonies included Ali Town, Gulberg Green near Chak 222/R-B, Gulshan-e-Madina, Gulshan-e-Abdullah, Al-Karam Housing Scheme.

The team sealed offices of the colonies and demolished illegal constructions.