Five illegal housing colonies sealed in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five unapproved housing colonies and demolished their structures on Wednesday.

A FDA spokesman said that the FDA team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked legal status of private housing schemes and found that five colonies, including Madina Villas of Chak No.

245-RB, Ahmad Kamal View and Miani Garden of Chak No.247-RB and twoAzafi Abadis of Chak No.233-RB were developed without approval.

The FDA team sealed offices of the colonies and demolished their illegal structures.