Five Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five unapproved housing colonies and demolished their structures on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

