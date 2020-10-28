Five illegal housing schemes sealed

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five illegal colonies and demolished their constructions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five illegal colonies and demolished their constructions. A FDA spokesman on Wednesday that an enforcement team under supervision of Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed sales offices of five illegal colonies, including Kiran Valley, JM Valley, Royal Palm City, Azafi Abad in Chak No.

196-RB and Paradise Colony Phase-1 at Sheikhupura Road.

The illegal structures of the schemes had also been demolished and directed developers tocomplete requirements and then start sale of plots.