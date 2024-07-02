Open Menu

Five Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Five illegal housing schemes sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority, during an ongoing operation against illegal housing

schemes in the city, sealed five schemes on Tuesday.

The official sources said here the operation against unapproved housing schemes was in full swing

in the city on the direction of Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry.

The enforcement team during inspection legal status sealed five illegal societies, including

Moon Housing near Chak No 68-JB, Madina Green Valley near Chak No 204-RB and 208-RB, Buraq

Valley, Qamar Block and Model City Executive.

The roads, boundary walls, sewerage and other structures were demolished in the

societies through machinery.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Housing

Recent Stories

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

2 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

2 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

2 hours ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

3 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

4 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan