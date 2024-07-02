Five Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority, during an ongoing operation against illegal housing
schemes in the city, sealed five schemes on Tuesday.
The official sources said here the operation against unapproved housing schemes was in full swing
in the city on the direction of Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry.
The enforcement team during inspection legal status sealed five illegal societies, including
Moon Housing near Chak No 68-JB, Madina Green Valley near Chak No 204-RB and 208-RB, Buraq
Valley, Qamar Block and Model City Executive.
The roads, boundary walls, sewerage and other structures were demolished in the
societies through machinery.
