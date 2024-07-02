Five illegal housing schemes sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority, during an ongoing operation against illegal housing

schemes in the city, sealed five schemes on Tuesday.

The official sources said here the operation against unapproved housing schemes was in full swing

in the city on the direction of Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry.

The enforcement team during inspection legal status sealed five illegal societies, including

Moon Housing near Chak No 68-JB, Madina Green Valley near Chak No 204-RB and 208-RB, Buraq

Valley, Qamar Block and Model City Executive.

The roads, boundary walls, sewerage and other structures were demolished in the

societies through machinery.