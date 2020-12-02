UrduPoint.com
Five Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed In Dijkot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Five illegal housing schemes sealed in Dijkot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed five unapproved housing schemes in Dijkot areas on Wednesday.

On the special direction of FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the enforcement team checked the legal status of colonies and found five colonies illegal.

The team sealed Gulshan-e-Habib, New Gulberg Housing, Hadayat Town, Madina Block near Chak No 258-RBand Madina Villas near Chak No 254-RB. The team demolished illegal structure by using heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, FDA has sent challan to the court of special magistrate for encroaching road against 16 shopkeepers in Madina Town and 6 shopkeepers on Chak-79 road.

More Stories From Pakistan

