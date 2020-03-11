Five illegal housing schemes sealed in Faisalabad

In a crackdown against illegal housing schemes, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five illegal schemes in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against illegal housing schemes, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five illegal schemes in the city.

The enforcement team headed by Director Estate Management Junaid Hussain Manj and Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed Royal Palm City in Chak No 196-RB, JM Valley, SMD City in Chak No 202, Ibrahim Valley in Chak No 117-JB, Azafi Abadi in Chak No 117-JB.

The boundary walls and other structures were demolished in the schemes.

FDA source said here Wednesday that FDA released a list of illegal housing schemes so the citizen should check the legal status of the scheme/colony before investment.