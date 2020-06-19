UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

Five illegal housing schemes sealed in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed five illegal housing schemes and demolished the constructions on Samundri road here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed five illegal housing schemes and demolished the constructions on Samundri road here Friday.

FDA enforcement team during checking of legal status of the housing colonies found five schemes including Nawal Haq homes, Madina Garden, Gulshan Villas, Madina Paradise and Khaiaban Housing.

The team demolished construction made in scheme and seized the construction material also.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Samundri Gulshan Housing

Recent Stories

30 shops sealed over SOPs violation

1 minute ago

63 more died of COVID-19 in Punjab

1 minute ago

Putin, Mongolian President Hold Phone Talks on COV ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Tops 8.5 Millio ..

1 minute ago

Belarus acccuses West, Russia of destabilisation a ..

2 minutes ago

ANF arrests two drug peddlers

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.