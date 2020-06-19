Five illegal housing schemes sealed in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed five illegal housing schemes and demolished the constructions on Samundri road here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed five illegal housing schemes and demolished the constructions on Samundri road here Friday.

FDA enforcement team during checking of legal status of the housing colonies found five schemes including Nawal Haq homes, Madina Garden, Gulshan Villas, Madina Paradise and Khaiaban Housing.

The team demolished construction made in scheme and seized the construction material also.