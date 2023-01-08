Five illegal immigrants arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Sunday arrested five illegal immigrants residing in the precincts of Pirwadhi Police Station, informed a police spokesman.

The Pirwadhi police conducted a search operation and held five suspects who were living illegally. The arrested were identified as Saifullah, Muhammad Sher, Salman, Afran, and Muhammad.

The accused could not produce documents related to their residence. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

The operation was conducted on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.

The spokesman informed that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders are regularly being conducted in different areas of the district.