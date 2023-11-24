Open Menu

Five Illegal LPG Refilling Shops Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Five illegal LPG refilling shops sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The district administration has launched a crackdown against illegal LPG refilling and sealed over five shops here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq led the operation seized the cylinders and filling units and launched legal action.

On this occasion, AC city said that the protection of properties and lives of people would be ensured by controlling illegal refilling.

The crackdown against brick kilns and commercial vehicles causing smog was also underway, she concluded.

