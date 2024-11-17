Five illegal oil agencies owners held

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Police claimed to have raided against illegal oil agencies and registered cases by arresting the oil agencies owners.

According to police sources, SHO Qasba Gujrat police station Mahar Zulfiqar Ali raided and arrested owners of five illegal oil agencies. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and launched legal action.

