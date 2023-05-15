UrduPoint.com

Five Illegal Petrol Pump Units Sealed

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has sealed five illegal petrol pump units during a special crackdown launched in the city here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the district administration along with teams of civil defence department launched a crackdown at Budhla Sant and Mumtabad areas. The teams sealed five illegal units and took all material into custody.

In a statement issued here, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against illegal petrol pump units installed in streets and residential areas posing a threat to people.

He directed assistant commissioners to launch crackdowns in their respective areas and also asked them to ensure strict action against illegal refilling of LPG in the city.

He said that refilling of LPG and petrol pump units in residential areas could cause mishaps adding that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk.

