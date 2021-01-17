Five illegal petrol pumps sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed another five illegal petrol pumps during the ongoing crackdown throughout the district here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi , the enforcement team comprised of officers of tehsil administration, civil defence, industries, custom and police department launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps.

The team sealed another five illegal petrol pumps during separate raids across the district. The pumps have been sealed over missing legal documents. Separate notices have been issued to the owners to present all concerned documents within the given time otherwise their cases would be sent to the concerned departments for further legal action against them.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the enforcement team to continue crackdown without any discrimination.