UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Illegal Petrol Pumps Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Five illegal petrol pumps sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed another five illegal petrol pumps during the ongoing crackdown throughout the district here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi , the enforcement team comprised of officers of tehsil administration, civil defence, industries, custom and police department launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps.

The team sealed another five illegal petrol pumps during separate raids across the district. The pumps have been sealed over missing legal documents. Separate notices have been issued to the owners to present all concerned documents within the given time otherwise their cases would be sent to the concerned departments for further legal action against them.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the enforcement team to continue crackdown without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Sunday All

Recent Stories

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

53 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.