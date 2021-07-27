Five illegal petrol pumps sealed

District administration has sealed another five illegal petrol pumps during the ongoing crackdown throughout the district here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed another five illegal petrol pumps during the ongoing crackdown throughout the district here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the enforcement team under supervision of civil defence officer Rehan Warraich along with officers of tehsil administration, industries, custom and police department launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps.

The team sealed another five illegal petrol pumps during separate raids across the district.

The pumps have been sealed over missing legal documents. Separate notices have been issued to the owners to present all concerned documents within the given time otherwise their cases would be sent to the concerned departments for further legal action against them.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the enforcement team to continue crackdown without any discrimination.