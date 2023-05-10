UrduPoint.com

Five Illegal Petrol Pumps Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Five illegal petrol pumps sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has sealed five illegal petrol pumps and registered FIRs against the owners during a crackdown launched across the district here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the civil defense department under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps and LPG refilling shops.

The teams sealed five petrol pump units and took the material into custody while separate cases have also been registered against the owners.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC Seemal Mushtaq said that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination adding that hoarding of petrol and illegal refilling of LPG would not be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken against violators.

