Five illegal societies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :An enforcement team of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished constructions at five illegal private housing societies, here on Friday.

According to authority's sources, the team sealed offices of the colonies located on Sargodha Road and tehsil Tandlianwala.

The colonies included Grand City, Lyallpur City, Sun City-II, Modern Smart City and Gulberg City/Canal Homes.

The enforcement team also removed encroachments from N-Block, Allama Iqbal Colony.