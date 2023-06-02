UrduPoint.com

Five Illegal Societies Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Five illegal societies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :An enforcement team of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished constructions at five illegal private housing societies, here on Friday.

According to authority's sources, the team sealed offices of the colonies located on Sargodha Road and tehsil Tandlianwala.

The colonies included Grand City, Lyallpur City, Sun City-II, Modern Smart City and Gulberg City/Canal Homes.

The enforcement team also removed encroachments from N-Block, Allama Iqbal Colony.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sargodha Tandlianwala Gulberg From Housing

Recent Stories

MoIAT partners with MEXT to implement Industrial T ..

MoIAT partners with MEXT to implement Industrial Technology Transformation Index

16 minutes ago
 UAE participates in ICAO&#039;s 2nd World Aviation ..

UAE participates in ICAO&#039;s 2nd World Aviation Forum

16 minutes ago
 'Serious negotiations can only be with PM Shehbaz, ..

'Serious negotiations can only be with PM Shehbaz,’: Sana reacts to Imran’s ..

1 hour ago
 Case registered against alleged abduction of human ..

Case registered against alleged abduction of human rights' activist Jibran Nasir ..

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilien ..

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilient

2 hours ago
 OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.